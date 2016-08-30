Cooking 101: Start In The Kitchen Today

If your family doesn't run to the table, maybe it is time to take an honest look at your cooking routine and see if you have fallen into a menu rut. Generate some mealtime enthusiasm and put a smile on your family's faces with some fresh new ideas that are sure to please.

In order to make the process of cooking easier, you should take to time to make large amounts of meat or vegetable stock and store it in the freezer. Not only is making your own stock less expensive than buying it from a retailer, but it makes it easy to keep a large supply on hand. Simply freeze the stock in small and clearly labeled portions and then take out what you need when you need it!

People often use more apples in fall and winter, but they will spoil if not stored properly. Heat and oxygen spoil apples, so place them in plastic bags in a cool spot. Your fridge is ideal. Watch out if you are storing a large number of apples, one bad apple ruins the bunch.

Try this quick trick to salvage your efforts. Mix together a solution of one tablespoon corn starch and two tablespoons water. Stir the mixture into a warm thin sauce to thicken it. Make sure to introduce the starch slowly while stirring constantly to make it not be too thick.

Save time by cooking large quantities, and freezing the extra. When you are planning an elaborate or time consuming meal, prepare extra servings. Making more won't increase your cooking time much, and these extra meals can be frozen, providing a fast and healthy alternative to the typical frozen TV dinner.

Ginger roots can be used for several dishes so it's worth learning how to store them. For a few days you can just put them in the refrigerator's vegetable drawer. For a much longer storage, freeze the unpeeled ginger root and cut the piece you need while it is frozen.

When cooking, make sure that you never put anything metal in the microwave, as it will cause sparks given the electromagnetic energy. Always make sure that the items you are microwaving are safe to put in there. This will help to increase your level of safety when you are in the kitchen.

A good thing to remember regarding cooking is to store your ingredients and spices in a cool dark place and not on top of your stove. This is because humidity and light tend to cause spices and herbs lose their flavor. This is one of the things new cooks tend to forget.

When preparing chicken stock, make a large amount. Make enough so that you can freeze it and use it in your recipes. This stock is a popular base that can be used in a variety of dishes, from soups to casseroles and much more. After the liquid has cooled you can store it in heavy-duty freezer bags.

If you are going to bake cookies, make sure that the dough is chilled thoroughly before it goes on to the baking pan. By doing it this way, the leavening ingredients can take effect before the butter flattens out, which in turn, can make your cookies lose their flavor.

When you are cooking a hamburger patty, use a fork or other utensil to poke a hole in the middle of it. This way, the hamburgers will cook faster. Do not worry, once the hamburger is cooked, it will still have its great taste and the holes do eventually disappear.

When you are cooking, it is possible to substitute honey for sugar in several recipes. First, begin by using an amount of honey that is half of the amount of sugar called for in the recipe. If you find that the final product is not sweet enough, you can add more honey the next time around.

When you are going to the butcher to get meats or fish, do not be scared to ask to smell the product before purchasing it. Sometimes the meat or fish is bad and the butcher does not even know it, which is why it is important for you to smell it.

Using the tips stated above, you should have a firm grasp on the basics of cooking and be able to cook for yourself. You can even try cooking for your family and friends as a learning experience. The great thing about cooking is that if it does not work the first time, you can try again.