Expert Wine Recommendations That Leave You Satisfied

Most people think that you have to be very sophisticated and worldly in order to truly enjoy wines. While that may be somewhat true in a few cases, people of all backgrounds can enjoy wine as long as they have the right direction. Keep reading for great tips for beginning wine connoisseurs.

Particularly if you are just discovering wine, don't buy too much of any one thing. You may want to grab several bottles of whatever you enjoy, but as you continue learning more, you are going to start to like different things. You probably won't be interested in the wine that you enjoyed several months ago.

Take a blind taste test of a few wines. Judge them on flavor, scent and boldness. Ignore the most sought after qualities like price or the winery's region. Tasting blindly is a great way to get your honest opinion on the wine itself, without getting tricked by the hype that sometimes goes into certain varieties.

All wines do not taste good while at the same temperature. White wines are better when they are cold, while red wines should be a little below room temperature. Drinking them at the wrong temperature can change the way they are supposed to take, which may change your overall opinion.

Understand the types of fruits that are used in your wine and the ones that you like. This can go a long way in determining your favorite types of wines, as you can look at the content before you purchase. This will allow you to filter out the wines that do not have the ingredients you prefer.

If you have a lot of wine in your cellar, you may want to invest in an inventory management system. This will track the types of wine that you have in your cellar and how old they are at a given time. Compartmentalizing wine into a database can make your storage capabilities very efficient.

Invest in a wine cellar if you want to maximize the value and longevity of the wine that you purchase. Wine cellars are especially good for expensive wines that can't be stored in normal places. A wine cellar gives you the ability to store wines for a long time, even years, while maintaining the wines' qualities.

Don't fall for the trap that cheap wine is bad and expensive wine is good. There are exceptional inexpensive wines and wines that cost a small fortune that are difficult to drink. Experience as many different types as you can, no matter the price. WHo knows - you may find a favorite that is well within your everyday drinking budget.

Remember that wine shops can vary as much as wines themselves. Each one has a different set of priorities, product list and pricing structure. If you are very new to wine and setting foot in a place where the cheapest bottle is $60, you should look for a lower-end store where you can discover your palate and favorite brands.

Find someone who can help you identify wines to try. This can be either a merchant who earns your trust through good recommendations, or a wine expert who seems to have a palate close to your own. Their ideas can keep you trying new wines without just picking bottles randomly.

Don't be afraid to try something new. Once a particular wine catches on with the public, it is often found in mass on the market. It can be hard to find a good wine when there are so many sub-par labels on the shelves. To combat this problem, try wine from lesser known regions. You may be surprised at the quality.

If you have a wine bottle that is older than 20 years, make sure that you understand the deterioration process of the cork. Therefore, when you open the wine, there is a good chance that the cork will split or tear. This is a natural process that will happen with almost all wine bottles.

Wine tasting can be a family affair. Ring the event a bit ahead of time to ask what the gathering will be like. There are some tastings that are for adults only, but many places have activities for children too.

When tasting wine, you should avoid distractions as much as possible. Keep in mind that the presence of a strong smell in the room might influence how you perceive the aroma of the wine you are tasting. The temperature of the room and of the bottle you are tasting will also influence your impressions.

Carry a map or some sort of direction for your given area. Some of the best wine venues are incredibly organized and easy to navigate, while others are chaotic and will lose you in the twits-and-turns. Print off a map of your designated area, and you'll never miss that perfect shop just around the bend.

If you are like most people who do not have a wine cellar in their house, find a dark place in your home to store the wine. Make sure the temperature is kept fairly constant and moderate. One good place to store your wine is the bottom of your closet.

Let any recently uncorked wine breathe for a bit. Giving the wine time to settle helps bring out the rich flavors of the beverage. Use a decanter for this. Pour the wine into one and then let it sit for about a quarter of an hour. You'll find the wine much more delicious after doing so.

No one can be a conoisseur overnight, but now that you have these tips you are that much closer to being a wine pro. Just use the tips in your everyday life to help you think of wine in a new way. You will be sure to be rewarded; enjoy!