So You Believe You Can Prepare? Taste These Tips!

Cooking is a form of art and there are many different types of cooking that you could learn. You can become a gourmet chef or you can simply try to master the art of cooking good meals within your home. Many jobs in the workplace employ cooks, prep-cooks and managers that also oversee cooks. This article contains tips to help make you a better cook.

Make sure you are storing your herbs and spices in a cool, dark space. Many factors can cause herbs and spices to lose their flavor. Light, humidity, and heat can all cause them to lose some of their flare. To avoid this, make sure you are storing your herbs somewhere like a cool cabinet.

Preparation is incredibly important prior to cooking a meal for loved ones. Gather all the ingredients beforehand. Organize everything so you can start cooking, including the spices and utensils. This will allay some of your fears and anxiety when it is time to cook the meal.

One of the things that you will need to make sure of is that you do not store your spices above the stove, as this can reduce their quality upon use. Store all of your spices in a cool temperature to maximize the level of flavor that you taste upon consumption.

When cooking, the smaller the item the higher the cooking temperature can be. For instance, if you are cooking mini muffins they can be baked at 400, where as if the muffins are regular size the temperature should be no higher than 325. Cooking at the right temperature will optimize your cooking time and keep items from becoming dried out.

Damp paper towel and a plastic bag can extend the life of your greens. If you wrap your fresh herbs or fresh greens with a damp paper towel and then place them in a plastic bag, they will last longer. They will normally stay fresh three to four days longer if you do.

To save on fat when cooking, use applesauce instead of butter. A cup of applesauce is equal to a cup of butter. This will reduce fat and calorie contents of your dessert recipe. It will also make your recipe moist and delicious. Most people won't even be able to tell the difference.

Make sure that if you are planning a party with friends and family, to have each course planned out in advance. You should have an appetizer course, salad course, main dish and dessert. Breaking your meal into courses will give people a chance to digest and appreciate what you have cooked for them.

You should cook chicken stew if you need to make a quick meal. Take a carton of chicken broth and put it in a large stock pot. Add cooked shredded chicken, diced potatoes, carrots, green beans and onions to the pot. Season to taste and cook for three hours on low. It is a tasty meal that does not take a lot of work.

When cooking a meal for vegetarians and non-vegetarians, make separate sauces can be the best way to make sure everyone has enough to eat and knows what they can eat. Make rice or pasta, then let guests choose from a meatless sauce and one with meat. A dish with multiple components saves you from having to make two separate meals, and it makes both meat-eaters and vegetarians happy.

Blotting ground meats prior to preparing them is advisable. This will help to minimize the moisture found on your beef. Moisture that is left on your meat will release as steam while you're cooking. Instead, it can sizzle away. This causes your meat to be steamed, instead of seared the way it is intended.

If you are a big fan of having baked potatoes with your meal but do not like the long cooking time, you should soak them in salt water for twenty minutes before you bake them. They will take only about half of the usual time to bake after being soaked.

If your meals include fresh herbs like dill or parsley, clump them together and use kitchen shears to cut them. Chopping herbs often makes herbs wet and wilted. Using scissors gives your herbs a light, fluffy appearance.

If you are preparing a whole chicken or turkey, take the time to season under the skin as part of your preparation. By gently sliding your fingers between the skin and meat in the breast area and thigh area, you can create room for seasoning. Blend your preferred herbs and spices and slowly rub them against the meat under the skin. The skin will lock in juices and allow your seasoning to absorb into the meat.

Whenever you make stock for soups or stews, make it in large quantities, and freeze the extra. That way, the next time you want to whip up a quick soup or stew, the most time-consuming part is already done. You just have to pull a bag from the freezer for a quick and delicious meal.

Cooking should seem a little less challenging now that you have read the information in this article. It is important to give cooking a try and to realize that any dish can be made to be a masterpiece with just a little bit of know how and a lot of heart, from the cook.